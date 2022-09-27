English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Why Rupee & Other EM Currencies Falling
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    US Vice President Kamala Harris set to visit Korean DMZ

    The visit was announced on Tuesday by South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo during a meeting with Harris in Tokyo and was later confirmed by a U.S. official.

    Reuters
    September 27, 2022 / 07:49 AM IST
    Kamala Harris (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

    Kamala Harris (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the de-militarised zone (DMZ) separating North and South Korea on Thursday, according to U.S. and South Korean officials.

    The visit was announced on Tuesday by South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo during a meeting with Harris in Tokyo and was later confirmed by a U.S. official.

    Harris is in the region to lead a U.S. presidential delegation to the funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday.

    "Nearly 70 years since the Korean Armistice, the visit will underscore the strength" of the "alliance" between Seoul and Washington "in the face of any threats posed" by North Korea, the U.S. official said.

    The official asked not to be named discussing a trip that Harris has not officially announced.

    Close
    Harris would tour the DMZ, meet with service members, receive an operational briefing from U.S. commanders, reflect on the shared sacrifice of American and South Korean soldiers and reaffirm the "ironclad" commitment to South Korean security, the official added.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Kamala Harris #Korean DMZ #World News
    first published: Sep 27, 2022 07:49 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.