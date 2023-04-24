 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US urges South Korea not to fill chip shortfalls in China if Micron banned

Reuters
Apr 24, 2023 / 06:21 AM IST

The news comes ahead of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's visit to the U.S. on Monday for a summit with President Joe Biden.

The United States asked South Korea to urge its chipmakers not to fill any market gap in China if Beijing bans memory chipmaker Micron Technology Inc from selling chips, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Yoon's April 24-29 trip will be the first state visit to the U.S. by a South Korean leader since 2011 and will mark the 70th anniversary of the countries' alliance.

Washington asked Seoul to encourage Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix to hold back from boosting sales to China if Micron is banned as a result of an investigation by Beijing, the FT added, citing people familiar with the situation.