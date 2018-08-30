App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 07:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

US urges China to embrace the same vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific

He further said there is an onus on China to explain what it does not like about the idea of an open and free the Indo-Pacific.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The US has urged China to embrace the same vision of a "free and open" Indo-Pacific and said it should explain what Beijing does not like about the idea, amidst the PLA flexing its muscles in the region.

The US' vision of a free and open Indo Pacific, which is supported by India, is not so much about countering any particular country, Randall G Schriver, Assistant Secretary of Defence for Asian and Pacific Security Affairs, said here yesterday.

"We would prefer China embracing the same vision (of a free and open Indo-Pacific)," he added. China claims almost all of the South China Sea. Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan have counter claims over the area.

China recently deployed anti-ship cruise missiles and surface to surface missile systems in the disputed South China Sea amid frequent forays by US naval and surveillance aircraft over the region to assert the freedom of navigation especially around the artificial islands built by China, where it has also established garrisons.

related news

Schriver said China's behaviour, and the things they have articulated, through their public statements and actions, is demonstrating that they have a different aspiration for the Indo-Pacific region.

"It is manifested in their economic strategy, belt and road initiative, militarisation of the south China sea, a lot of the coercive approaches to the internal politics of others," he said.

"Our preference would be an inclusive strategy that includes China as a constructive participant and regional affairs," Schriver said at an event organised by the think tank, Carnegie Endowment for International Relations (CEIR).

He further said there is an onus on China to explain what it does not like about the idea of an open and free the Indo-Pacific.

"Then you are getting right to the heart of threatening countries' sovereignty and ability to have a free flow of commerce, freedom of navigation," Schriver said

"So, we want to be a partner with India and other countries that are looking how to have alternatives. We don't necessarily counter something like belt and road initiative," the senior Pentagon official said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Jim Mattis are travelling to India next week for the 2+2 dialogue being hosted by their Indian counterparts Sushma Swaraj and Nirmala Sitharaman.

Operationalisation of the common vision of a free and open Indio-Pacific through a series of initiatives and joint efforts is expected to be a major focal point of the next week's meeting, Schriver said.

"We have talked to India about a coordinating development assistance and looking at how we can be partners in providing that alternative (to Chinese model). Same would go in the military and security areas," he said.

"How do we prove ourselves a preferred partner and a more trusted and reliable partner to countries in the Pacific region rather than saying you shouldn't have a relationship with China and, and you shouldn't do these activities with China," the Pentagon official added.

"That's just unrealistic given China's a size, influence and geography. I think China will be a factor in most of what we do going forward," Schriver said.

Eminent US scholar on South Asia, Ashley Tellis of CEIR, while moderating the session noted that India does not want to have a have a relationship that is one of complete alienation with China.

During the two plus two dialogue, he said, the two countries will talk about coordination of development assistance and try to find some key areas where individual countries or regions are facing particular challenges and how the two countries can find a common effort.
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 07:28 pm

tags #China #United States #World News

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.