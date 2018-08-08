App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 03:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

US unveils its next round of tariffs on Chinese imports

Talks between Washington and Beijing are at an impasse in the ongoing trade spat, with both sides continuing to threaten new tariffs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Trump administration said today it was moving ahead with a stiff 25 per cent tariff on additional USD 16 billion worth of imports from China, intensifying a trade war between the two economic giants.

After coming to power, the Trump administration has initiated steps to address the issue of massive balance of trade with China and to the alleged Chinese theft of intellectual property. This is the second tranche of such tariffs and comes into effect on August 23.

Washington had already imposed tariffs on USD 34 billion on July 6 but held off on a final USD 16 billion in goods as a result of concerns from US companies. This is part of the US' response to China's "unfair trade practices" related to the forced transfer of American technology and intellectual property, the US Trade Representative (USTR) said.

The Trump administration has accused China of unfair trade practices.

related news

Talks between Washington and Beijing are at an impasse in the ongoing trade spat, with both sides continuing to threaten new tariffs. Trump directed the Office of Trade Representative earlier this month to consider imposing a 25 pr cent tariff on an additional $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, including fruit and vegetables, handbags, and refrigerators. China has threatened to retaliate on any additional US tariffs tit-for-tat.

In March 2018, the USTR had released the findings of its "exhaustive" Section 301 investigation that found China's acts, policies and practices related to technology transfer, intellectual property, and innovation are "unreasonable and discriminatory and burden US commerce".

The investigation had revealed that China uses joint venture requirements, foreign investment restrictions, and administrative review and licensing processes to require or pressure technology transfer from US companies and it deprives US companies of the ability to set market-based terms in licensing and other technology-related negotiations.

It also found that China directs and unfairly facilitates the systematic investment in, and acquisition of, US companies and assets to generate large-scale technology transfer. The USTR claimed that China conducts and supports cyber intrusions into US commercial computer networks to gain unauthorised access to commercially valuable business information.
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 02:50 pm

tags #China #Donald Trump #World News

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.