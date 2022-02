A Ukrainian state flag at the Kliusy checkpoint on the border with Russia in the Chernihiv region, Ukraine.

The United States, Britain and France have asked the U.N. Security Council to meet later on Monday on Ukraine after Russia recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, diplomats said.

Council members Albania, Ireland, Norway and Mexico also support the 15-member body meeting on Monday, diplomats said. Russia, as current president of the Security Council, is responsible for scheduling the meeting.