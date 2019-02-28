App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 08:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

US, UK and France ask UN Security Council to ban JeM chief Masood Azhar in a fresh proposal

The fresh proposal was moved on Wednesday by the three permanent veto-wielding members of the 15-nation Security Council.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The US, the UK and France have moved a fresh proposal in the UN Security Council to designate Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, a listing that will subject him to global travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo.

The fresh proposal was moved on Wednesday by the three permanent veto-wielding members of the 15-nation Security Council.

The Security Council Sanctions Committee will have 10 working days to consider the fresh proposal submitted by the three members.
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 08:25 am

tags #France #JeM #Masood Azhar #UK #US #World News

