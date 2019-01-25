App
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 08:22 AM IST | Source: Reuters

US Treasury's Mnuchin sees China trade progress, currency talks

Mnuchin, speaking to reporters after remarks to a US mayors conference, was not specific on the areas where he saw progress but said he looked forward to discussions with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He next week, when currency will also be on the agenda.

Reuters
US Treasury Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday he thought the United States and China were "making a lot of progress" in trade talks, with currency issues also on the agenda.

"Currency has always been part of the discussions, it's on a list, it's one of the important issues, we've talked about it all the time, so it'll continue to be on it," Mnuchin said. He declined comment when asked about the yuan's recent strength.
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 08:15 am

