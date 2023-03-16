 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says US banking system sound despite turmoil

AFP
Mar 16, 2023 / 11:26 PM IST

The consecutive bank failures are the sector's biggest casualties since the 2008 financial crisis, prompting US authorities to quickly step in to protect depositors.

File image of US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (AP Photo)

The US banking system remains sound despite market anxiety over the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told members of Congress on Thursday.

The consecutive bank failures are the sector's biggest casualties since the 2008 financial crisis, prompting US authorities to quickly step in to protect depositors.

Amid contagion fears, the US Federal Reserve also announced it would make extra funding available to banks to help them meet the needs of depositors, which would include withdrawals.

"This week's actions demonstrate our resolute commitment to ensure that our financial system remains strong, and that depositors' savings remain safe," Yellen told the Senate Finance Committee.