US Treasury sanctions Venezuelan leader's top aide Cabello

The US Treasury today slapped sanctions on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's powerful deputy Diosdado Cabello, just two days before the crisis-hit country goes to the polls for an election Maduro is widely expected to win. Cabello, a Socialist party boss and former speaker of the National Assembly, was targeted along with his wife and brother.

"The Venezuelan people suffer under corrupt politicians who tighten their grip on power while lining their own pockets," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

"We are imposing costs on figures like Diosdado Cabello who exploit their official positions to engage in narcotics trafficking, money laundering, embezzlement of state funds, and other corrupt activities.