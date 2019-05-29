App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 08:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

US Treasury again says China is not manipulating currency

While the report released on Tuesday said "direct intervention by the People's Bank of China in the last year has been limited," Treasury said in a statement that it "continues to urge China to take the necessary steps to avoid a persistently weak currency."

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The US Treasury again found that neither China nor any other trading partners was manipulating its currency, according to the semi-annual report. But Treasury called on the Asian economic giant to avoid allowing the renminbi to weaken persistently.

While the report released on Tuesday said "direct intervention by the People's Bank of China in the last year has been limited," Treasury said in a statement that it "continues to urge China to take the necessary steps to avoid a persistently weak currency."

The closely watched report broadened the field of its scrutiny for potential currency manipulation, since a weak currency makes exports to the United States more competitive and could undermine Washington's current efforts to cut a soaring global trade imbalance.

Beginning with this report, the Treasury is assessing all US trading partners with annual trade surpluses in goods of more than USD 40 billion.

related news

Based on trade in 2019, that standard covered 21 countries with nearly USD 3.5 trillion in goods trade with the United States, according to the report.

With the new expanded list, Treasury put nine trading partners, including China, on the "monitoring list" of countries "that merit close attention to their currency practices."

They are Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam. The latest report removed India and Switzerland from the list but added Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam.

"Treasury takes seriously any potentially unfair currency practices, and Treasury is expanding the number of US trading partners it reviews to make currency practices fairer and more transparent," US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

The report noted that China's currency had fallen 3.8 per cent against the US dollar in the second half of last year, making it eight per cent weaker over the last year. However, China only triggered one of the criteria used to determine whether a country merits close monitoring.

Germany remains on the watch list for a third year, and Treasury noted it has "the world's largest current account surplus," and a USD 68 billion trade surplus with the United States in 2018.

While Germany has repeatedly been listed, like Italy and Ireland it is part of the eurozone and no longer has independent control over its currency or monetary policy, which is handled by the European Central Bank.

India and Switzerland were removed because for two consecutive reports they had both met only one of three criteria necessary for inclusion on the monitoring list.

While India had a significant bilateral surplus, Switzerland had a material current account surplus, according to the report.
First Published on May 29, 2019 08:12 am

tags #World News

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Deepika Padukone's thoughts on legalising same-sex marriage is a need ...

Tara Sutaria shares her childhood picture and it reminded us of Taimur ...

Panga: Kangana Ranaut goes into ‘Kabaddi’ mode in this latest stil ...

Bigg Boss 13 hosted by Salman Khan will be making it to TV screens on ...

Dragons in GoT are cool but Naagins are not, why? Ekta Kapoor asks

Salman Khan reacts to Disha Patani's age gap comment, here's what he s ...

Anupam Kher has some friendly advice for the new lawmaker Gautam Gambh ...

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan clicked as she visits a sa ...

Divers Dredge Up Two Tonnes of Disused Fishing Nets from Greek Seabed

ICC World Cup 2019 | Want Archer To Have a Good WC, But Only After The ...

'What is JCB Ki Khudai Meme?' Indians Turn to Google To Dig Up Answers

An Uncomfortable Malaika Arora Makes Quick Exit From Mall After Gettin ...

Central Forces Personnel Arrested for Harassing Minor Girls in J&K's R ...

JCB is 'Truly Humbled' After Desis Make #JCBKiKhudayi Memes Viral

Ganguly and John Wright Reuniting During World Cup Game Has Made Fans ...

Kerala Congress Leader Praises Modi, Says He Adopted Gandhian Values

Divine Intervention? Speeding Driver Saved From Fine of Rs 9,000 by 'H ...

BIMSTEC invite ‘not a snub to Pakistan’, underscores India’s Nei ...

With Modi 2.0 set to take office, here are some constructive suggestio ...

Real estate applauds BJP's victory: Here's what the sector expects fro ...

Tarun Gogoi says Rahul Gandhi adamant on resigning, wants non-Gandhi a ...

Sebi moots regulatory sandbox regime for financial institutions

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open on a cautious note ...

10 things you need to know before the opening bell on May 29

Here are all the bulk and block deals of May 28

Top brokerage calls for May 29: Jefferies, CLSA remain bullish on Sun ...

Rahul Gandhi's 'tragic hero' act deserves no sympathy; Congress needs ...

Veer Savarkar birth anniversary: Legacy of man who popularised term 'H ...

BIMSTEC leaders to attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in: India must expa ...

London to New York in 90 minutes: In decade and a half, threat from hy ...

Vijay, Ajith, Suriya, Vikram and Sivakarthikeyan teaming up with young ...

French Open 2019: Naomi Osaka, Simona Halep survive scares to enter se ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

Alpa Shah on Nightmarch, her Orwell Prize-longlisted account of journe ...

Huawei's alternative operating system to Android may be called Ark OS: ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.