App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2019 08:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

US trade uncertainties sparked business 'shock': Fed's Jerome Powell

While sentiment has recovered some in recent weeks, businesses around the country have been telling the Fed about their concerns about material prices and access to supplies, Powell told a Senate committee.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Donald Trump's aggressive trade actions sparked a "shock" to business confidence which could impact the economy, and contributes to the case for cutting rates, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said.

While sentiment has recovered some in recent weeks, businesses around the country have been telling the Fed about their concerns about material prices and access to supplies, Powell told a Senate committee.

Business confidence surveys turned "quite negative" in May -- when Trump's trade negotiations with China collapsed amid bitter accusations -- and was "a bit of a confidence shock," he said.

Close

That concern among manufacturers, in particular the threat to their global supply chains, prompted the Fed to "indicate at our last meeting we were looking at changing rates." The Fed open the door last month to cutting the benchmark lending rate, and economists and investors are convinced it will happen at the end of July.

related news

Powell confirmed that the Fed is considering adjusting its stance to help the economy continue to grow.

"The bottom line is the economy is in a very good place and we want to use our tools to keep it there. It's very important this expansion continue as long as possible," Powell said.

Critically, keeping growth going helps workers left at the margins of the economy, since they are now finding work as companies scramble to fill open positions, he said, especially since low unemployment does not fuel inflation as it once did.

But the United States cannot rely on rare decade-long expansions to address the problem of inequality and opportunity.

"We need a better strategy than that," he said.

"At the end of the day, it comes down to an educational system and a society that produces people that have the skills and aptitudes to benefit from technology... Without it, it will be very hard to achieve." Powell also said immigrants add to the US workforce and help boost economic growth.
First Published on Jul 12, 2019 08:29 am

tags #World News

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.