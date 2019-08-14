US trade talks with China 'very productive': Donald Trump

"We had a very good talk with China," Trump said, describing it as "very productive."
US President Donald Trump said trade talks with China were "very productive" Tuesday after the US and Chinese negotiators spoke by telephone. His administration announced earlier that it was delaying tariffs on key consumer electronic goods imported from China.
First Published on Aug 14, 2019 08:22 am