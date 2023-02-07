English
    US trade gap widened to record in 2022 on imports surge

    The annual shortfall in goods and services increased 12.2% to $948 billion, Commerce Department data showed Tuesday. The December gap widened to $67.4 billion from the prior month. The figures aren’t adjusted for prices.

    Bloomberg
    February 07, 2023 / 08:33 PM IST
    The value of imports last year climbed 16.3% from 2021 to nearly $4 trillion, while exports of goods and services rose 17.7% to $3 trillion. (Representative image: Reuters)

    The US trade deficit widened to a record last year on a surge in imports as American companies scrambled early on to ensure they had enough merchandise on hand to meet demand.

    A record value of imports in 2022 reflects in part a push by retailers to replenish inventories well ahead of peak selling periods and avoid a repeat of shortages and supply-chain delays that clogged West Coast ports in 2021. A robust job market and pent-up savings from government stimulus programs have helped to keep consumer spending resilient.

    The value of imports last year climbed 16.3% from 2021 to nearly $4 trillion, while exports of goods and services rose 17.7% to $3 trillion.