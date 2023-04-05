 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US trade gap expands slightly in February as exports slip

Apr 05, 2023 / 08:56 PM IST

The US trade deficit expanded slightly in February to the widest in four months as exports dropped more than imports, according to government data released on Wednesday.

The trade gap stood at $70.5 billion in February, up by $1.9 billion from January, said the Commerce Department, slightly more than analysts expected.

The overall deficit widened to a record last year, and spending has remained more resilient than expected despite multiple interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to cool stubborn inflation.

But analysts expect imports and exports to weaken as consumers pull back this year and the world's biggest economy cools.