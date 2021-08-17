MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

US top diplomat Antony Blinken discusses Afghanistan with Pakistani foreign minister

Antony Blinken also held a call on Monday about Afghanistan with Indian Foreign Minister Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the department said.

Reuters
August 17, 2021 / 07:24 AM IST
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that India has carried out a misadventure against Pakistan.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that India has carried out a misadventure against Pakistan. "I will call it a grave aggression. We had warned the world that such an act can take place. Today they carried out this misadventure against Pakistan. This is a violation of the Line of Control. Pakistan reserves the right to an adequate response and a right to self defence. I will meet the Prime Minister and present him with the view of the Foreign Ministry," he added.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Con the situation in Afghanistan, the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

Blinken also held a call on Monday about Afghanistan with Indian Foreign Minister Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the department said.
Reuters
Tags: #Afghanistan #Pakistan #Taliban #US #World News
first published: Aug 17, 2021 07:25 am

Must Listen

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.