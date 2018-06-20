App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 03:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

US top asylum-seekers' destination in OECD in 2017: Report

Asylum requests went up 26 percent in the US to 330,000, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said in its annual International Migration Outlook.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The United States -- facing massive controversy over immigration -- received more asylum requests than any other developed nation in 2017, overtaking Germany, the OECD said in a report published today.

Asylum requests went up 26 percent in the US to 330,000, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said in its annual International Migration Outlook.

Germany, which has been the top destination for asylum seekers in the rich nations' club since 2013, meanwhile saw a 73 percent drop in applications in 2017 to 198,000, the report said.

Italy followed with 127,000 asylum requests, followed by Turkey with 124,000 and France with 91,000.

In the US, 40 percent of the applications came from people leaving El Salvador, Venezuela and Guatemala.

The report was released as President Donald Trump faces a cacophony of criticism over his administration's practice of separating migrant children from their parents on the US-Mexico border.
First Published on Jun 20, 2018 03:32 pm

tags #OECD #United States #World News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.