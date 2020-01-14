US to withdraw designation of China as currency manipulator: Source

The United States plans to lift its designation of China as a currency manipulator on Monday, a person familiar with the decision said, as a high-level Chinese delegation arrives in Washington to sign a trade pact this week.
The United States plans to lift its designation of China as a currency manipulator on Monday, a person familiar with the decision said, as a high-level Chinese delegation arrives in Washington to sign a trade pact this week.
First Published on Jan 14, 2020 08:24 am