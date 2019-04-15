App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2019 08:09 AM IST | Source: Reuters

US to use all economic, political tools to hold Maduro accountable: Mike Pompeo

Pompeo made the comments in the Colombian border city of Cucuta, the final stop of a three-day trip to Chile, Paraguay and Peru, a clutch of fast-growing countries in a region where Washington's concerns are focused on the Venezuelan crisis and China's growing presence.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The United States will use all economic and political tools at its disposal to hold Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accountable for his country's crisis and will make clear to Cuba and Russia they will pay a price for supporting him, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday.

Pompeo made the comments in the Colombian border city of Cucuta, the final stop of a three-day trip to Chile, Paraguay and Peru, a clutch of fast-growing countries in a region where Washington's concerns are focused on the Venezuelan crisis and China's growing presence.

Maduro blames U.S. sanctions for the country's economic problems and dismisses opposition leader Juan Guaido â€“ who in January invoked the constitution to assume an interim presidency, arguing the socialist leader's 2018 re-election was illegitimate - as a U.S. puppet.

More than 3 million Venezuelans have fled hyperinflation, food and medicine shortages and political crisis.

related news

"The United States will continue to utilize every economic and political means at our disposal to help the Venezuelan people," Pompeo said after visiting with migrants at a Cucuta shelter and touring border bridges and a warehouse storing humanitarian aid.

"Using sanctions, visa revocations and other means, we pledge to hold the regime and those propping it up accountable for their corruption and their repression of democracy."

Cucuta receives a significant portion of Venezuelan migrants arriving in Colombia, many of whom come with only what they can carry.

Although most Western nations, including the United States, have recognized Guaido as interim head of state, Russia, China and Cuba have stood by Maduro.

"You watch the political and diplomatic noose tighten around Maduro's neck," Pompeo told reporters accompanying him on the trip before taking off for the United States.

"Cubans must understand too that there will be cost associated with continued support of Nicolas Maduro," he said. "And we‘re going to have that same conversation with the Russians as well."

Washington has imposed a raft of sanctions against Maduro's government in an attempt to dislodge him from power, but he retains the backing of the country's military. On Friday, the U.S. Treasury Department added four firms and nine ships to its blacklist, some of which it said carried oil to Cuba.

President Donald Trump's national security adviser, John Bolton, said on Friday he would deliver a speech in Miami to Cuban exiles on Wednesday about actions the White House is taking on Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua, countries he has called a "troika of tyranny."

While no final decision has been made on punitive measures Bolton is expected to announce, the Trump administration has been considering a range of options, including new targeted sanctions and further tightening of business restrictions on the Communist-ruled island that had been eased by former President Barack Obama, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Critics have warned that heavy sanctions on Venezuela could hurt ordinary Venezuelans.

Pompeo urged Maduro to leave his post and Venezuela so the country can return to normalcy.

"I hope that you will care now, when you see the horror, when you see the tragedy, to change your ways and to leave your country," Pompeo said.

During his trip, Pompeo echoed previous U.S. criticism of China's growing presence in Latin America, warning of "predatory" lending practices and "malign or nefarious" actions.

China, whose booming economy over the past two decades has driven up demand for raw materials, is already the top trade partner for nations from tiny Uruguay to Brazil, Latin America's largest economy and the world's top soybean exporter.
First Published on Apr 15, 2019 08:05 am

tags #Mike Pompeo #United States #World News

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Ayushmann Khurrana hasn't penned a song for Tahira Kashyap, yet!

Saif Ali Khan: It's my right to not pose for the camera with Taimur

IPL 2019 highlights: Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris and Keemo Paul help D ...

Alia Bhatt wants to get to Hollywood and quickly that too!

Sonali Bendre on ignoring signs of cancer: As women, we are taught to ...

Kalank meets Avengers, Thanos and Spiderman dance to Varun Dhawan's Fi ...

Blockbuster Majili crosses the 50 CR gross mark after a minor drop!

Nithya Menen's striking thoughts on feminism and women trying to becom ...

Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey Jr reveals which one is his favou ...

Indonesians to Vote in World's Biggest Single-day Election on April 17

In Bengal's Ajodhya, BJP Emerges as the Only Alternative to TMC But th ...

#YourCallOnCN: Fans Pick Their India World Cup Squad

2019 World Cup | Smith & Warner Recalled, Handscomb and Hazlewood Miss ...

Happy Baisakhi 2019: US Lawmakers Greet Indian Americans, Laud Their C ...

Gay Mayor from 'Rust Belt' America Launches Presidential Bid

Maharashtra Journalist Commits Suicide by Hanging Himself, Note Recove ...

Women Helpers Assault 3-year-old in Hyderabad School, Insert Stones in ...

Finland's Social Democrats Win Slim Victory as Far Right Surges

Will not allow Abdullahs, Muftis to divide India, says PM Modi

Will do anything to defeat Modi, Shah: Kejriwal on alliance with Congr ...

China-US trade talks nearing final round, says US Treasury Secretary S ...

BJP lines up Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath for campaign in ...

It's not too late to dive into 'Game of Thrones,' with help

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to be flat as investors ey ...

10 things you need to know before the opening bell on April 15

Top brokerage calls on April 15: Morgan Stanley, Nomura 'neutral' on T ...

Here are the bulk and block deals of April 12

Azam Khan denies saying 'Jaya Prada wears khaki underpants', vows to w ...

Game of Thrones season 8 premieres with live-stream of first episode; ...

Unemployment in Jaipur's real estate sector: Factors including demonet ...

Jet Airways crisis: Pilots body defers 'no flying' call ahead of lende ...

Over 120 people killed, nearly 600 wounded in Libya since violence esc ...

Singapore Open 2019: Kento Momota rallies to down Anthony Sinisuka Gin ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

In 'Daani, The Generous One', Krishan Chandar writes of shared hunger ...

Huawei P30 Pro review: Complete package with a giant leap for smartpho ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.