US to take in up to 100,000 Ukraine war refugees

Source: Reuters

The US is to accept up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine and provide an extra $1 billion in humanitarian aid to those impacted by the war, the White House said Thursday.

"The United States is announcing plans to welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainians and others fleeing Russia's aggression through the full range of legal pathways, including the US Refugee Admissions Program," it said in a statement released as US President Joe Biden attended summits in Brussels focused on the war.

Follow our LIVE blog on Russia-Ukraine conflict

It added that the $1 billion (910 million euros) in extra aid "will provide food, shelter, clean water, medical supplies and other forms of assistance".