US to share 60 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses with prioritised nations including India

The United States on June 3 announced details of its coronavirus vaccine sharing with other nations, with seven million doses for 16 Asian countries including India in the first phase. The other countries are Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Maldives, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Laos, Papua New Guinea, Taiwan, and the Pacific Islands.

Notably, with India looking to vaccinate around one crore people daily by July-August -- as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) -- the COVID-19 vaccine doses being supplied by the US may contribute to a very small fraction of the doses that will be needed by the country.

Out of the first 25 million COVID-19 vaccine doses the United States will share with priority nations, six million COVID-19 vaccine doses will be sent directly to countries that are experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases and are in crisis, along with partner nations and neighbours such as Canada, India, Mexico, and the Republic of Korea.

The Joe Biden administration will be sharing the remaining 75 percent of the first 25 million COVID-19 vaccine doses through COVAX.

Releasing details of the break-up of its COVID-19 vaccine sharing on June 3, US President Joe Biden said: “We will share 80 million doses of our COVID-19 vaccine supply with the world. Out of this, nearly 19 million will be shared through COVAX, including approximately six million doses for Latin America and the Caribbean, another seven million (roughly) for South and Southeast Asia, and around five million for Africa."

Biden added: "The remaining doses, just over six million, will be shared directly with countries experiencing surges, those in crisis, and other partners and neighbours, including Canada, Mexico, India, and the Republic of Korea."

After the announcement, US Vice President Kamala Harris dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi to personally assure him about the COVID-19 vaccine supply commitment.

PM Modi tweeted: "Spoke to Kamala Harris a short while ago. I deeply appreciate the assurance of vaccine supplies to India as part of the US Strategy for Global Vaccine Sharing. I also thanked her for all the support and solidarity from the US government, businesses, and the Indian diaspora."