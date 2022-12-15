 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US to remove some Chinese entities from red flag list soon, US official says

Reuters
Dec 15, 2022 / 07:07 AM IST

The plan to remove them soon from the so-called "unverified" list is thanks to greater willingness from the Chinese government to permit U.S. site visits, the person said.

The Biden administration plans to remove some Chinese entities from a red flag trade list, a U.S. official told Reuters on Wednesday amid closer cooperation with Beijing.

The Commerce Department declined to comment.

Reuters could not determine the number or names of entities designated for removal.

The decision signals a degree of renewed cooperation between Washington and Beijing, the world's largest economies which are locked in a heated trade and technology war.

The decision, which mean U.S. exporters will no longer have to conduct additional due diligence before sending goods to the Chinese entities, may not herald a broader thaw.