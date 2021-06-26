US to provide 3 million doses of J&J COVID vaccine to Afghanistan

Johnson & Johnson. | Representative Image (PC-Reuters)

The White House says it will provide Afghanistan with 3 million doses of Johnson & Johnson''s COVID-19 vaccine to help with a coronavirus outbreak fuelled by the delta variant.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre made the announcement aboard Air Force One on Thursday as President Joe Biden flew to Raleigh, North Carolina, to encourage Americans to get vaccinated. The announcement also came a day before Biden meets with Afghanistan''s leaders at the White House on Friday.

Jean-Pierre says the Johnson & Johnson vaccines — only one shot is required — could be shipped as soon as next week.

The U.S. is also providing oxygen and other supplies to Afghanistan.

The 3 million doses are part of an overall donation of 55 million doses to the world that the White House announced earlier this week.