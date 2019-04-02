App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 08:26 AM IST | Source: Reuters

US to probe thousands of fires connected to Kia, Hyundai vehicles

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said the investigation is in response to a petition seeking a probe filed in June by the Center for Auto Safety.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The top US auto safety regulator said it will open an investigation into 3 million Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp vehicles after reviewing reports of more than 3,000 fires that injured over 100 people.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said the investigation is in response to a petition seeking a probe filed in June by the Center for Auto Safety.

The auto safety agency since 2017 has been investigating some Hyundai and Kia vehicles for fire risks. The South Korean automakers have recalled more than 2.3 million vehicles since 2015 to address various engine fire risks.

The probe covers the 2011-2014 Kia Optima and Sorento; and 2010-2015 Kia Soul, along with the 2011-2014 Hyundai Sonata and Santa Fe.

related news

Hyundai said in a statement it was cooperating and added it has been in "frequent, open and transparent dialogue regarding non-collision engine fires."

Kia said it will continue to work with NHTSA and "openly shares information and data with NHTSA on all matters pertaining to vehicle safety."

NHTSA said the decision to initiate the probe was based on its analysis of information received from multiple manufacturers, consumer complaints and other sources. The agency said prior Kia and Hyundai vehicle recalls covered by the probe are primarily related to engine fires the new probe "is not limited to engine components and may cover additional vehicle systems or components."

Jason Levine, executive director of the Center for Auto Safety, said it was "long past time for the full power of the federal government to be brought to bear to answer why so many thousands of Kia and Hyundai vehicles have been involved in non-crash fires."

He added he hoped the probe will quickly lead to new recalls. "The evidence is now clear â€” Hyundai and Kia should have acted to recall these vehicles far earlier," he said.

Last month, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said a group of U.S. states is investigating Hyundai and Kia for potential unfair and deceptive acts related to reports of hundreds of vehicle fires.

In November, Reuters reported federal prosecutors had launched a criminal investigation into Hyundai and Kia to determine if vehicle recalls linked to engine defects had been conducted properly.

In January, the automakers agreed to offer software upgrades for 3.7 million vehicles not being recalled.

A South Korean whistleblower in 2016 reported concerns to NHTSA, which has been probing the timeliness of three U.S. recalls and whether they covered enough vehicles.

In 2015, Hyundai recalled 470,000 U.S. Sonata sedans, saying engine failure would result in a vehicle stall, increasing the risk of a crash. At the time, Kia did not recall its vehicles, which share the same â€œTheta IIâ€ engines.

In March 2017, Hyundai expanded its original U.S. recall to 572,000 Sonata and Santa Fe Sport vehicles with those Theta II engines, citing the same issue involving manufacturing debris. On the same day, Kia also recalled 618,000 Optima, Sorento and Sportage vehicles, all of which use the same engine.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 08:22 am

tags #World News

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Enraged by Yogi Adityanath's 'Modiji ki Sena' Comment, Ex-Navy Chief t ...

Avengers Endgame: Paul Rudd's Ant-Man Has a Special Message for His In ...

Parineeti Chopra Can't Have Enough of Sania Mirza's 'Adorable' Son, Wa ...

QUIZ | How Closely Did You Follow India's Journey During the 2011 Worl ...

World Autism Awareness Day: Autistic Children More Likely to Face Malt ...

Facebook News Feed: Social Media Giant adds ‘Why Am I Seeing This’ ...

Facebook May Hire Journalists to Curb Fake News Ahead of Lok Sabha Ele ...

Urvashi Rautela Slams Video Which Claimed Boney Kapoor Touched Her Ina ...

PUBG Mobile Prime, Prime Plus Subscriptions Go Live: Everything You Ne ...

Why the Supreme Court ruling on Sebi’s discretion to impose penalty ...

FY19 GST mop up overshoots estimates; March collections at record Rs 1 ...

Parties defy conventional wisdom to catch ’em young

Facebook says removed pages linked to India's Congress party ahead of ...

Brexit: UK parliament fails to find an alternative

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade little changed; metal, bank ...

Comfortable buying Nifty with a 1-2 year time frame, says BoB Capital

Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar ...

Asian shares rise to seven-month high on US, China manufacturing rebou ...

Taking on Left in Wayanad, rejecting AAP, bargaining with allies: Cong ...

Kiren Rijiju's attempt to rescue citizenship bill and NRC ends up mudd ...

Reserve Bank of India to cut rates for second consecutive time ahead o ...

Britain rejects Theresa May's Brexit plan again, Cabinet to hold marat ...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Super Deluxe, Majili: I'm in a space now where ...

Premier League: Arsenal move into third place after Aaron Ramsey, Alex ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Inside 'Baraf': The ice industry at Sassoon Docks which keeps Mumbai's ...

Apple iPhone 7 to now be 'Assembled in India' with OEM maker Wistron, ...

JOHN ABRAHAM: ON RAW AND WAR

Parineeti Chopra’s ‘khala’ moment with Sania Mirza’s son is to ...

Raashi Khanna feels that punishment for sexual harassment crimes shoul ...

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: Kajol reveals that her otherwise intense hu ...

Ahead of World Cup 2019, Yuvraj Singh is reminiscing 2011 win with Sac ...

Joe Russo confirms that Marvel Universe is ready to welcome an LGBTQ s ...

Ajay Devgn’s fan base will rise this year, predicts ganesha

AR Rahman's Indian Marvel Anthem reveals that the Avengers are ready t ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.