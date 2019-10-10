App
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 07:57 AM IST | Source: Reuters

US to issue licences for supply of non-sensitive goods to Huawei: Report

President Donald Trump's administration gave the green light last week to start approving licences for a few American companies, to bypass the ban it put on the Chinese equipment maker this year, the paper said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The United States will soon issue licences for some of its firms to supply non-sensitive goods to banned Chinese telecoms firm Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the New York Times said on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

President Donald Trump's administration gave the green light last week to start approving licences for a few American companies, to bypass the ban it put on the Chinese equipment maker this year, the paper said.

Huawei and the U.S. Department of Commerce did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

First Published on Oct 10, 2019 07:52 am

