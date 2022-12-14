 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

US to issue 64,716 additional H-2B visas for fiscal year 2023

PTI
Dec 14, 2022 / 04:38 PM IST

The move by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is unlikely to make any significant impact on Indians as most of them do not opt for it.

Representative Image

For the first time, the US has temporarily made available 64,716 additional H-2B visas meant for unskilled foreign workers for the fiscal year 2023 to ensure that American businesses can plan for their peak season labour needs.

The H-2B visas allow employers to temporarily hire foreign workers to perform nonagricultural labour or services in the US for a limited period of time such as a one-time occurrence, seasonal need, a peak load need or intermittent need.

The move by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is unlikely to make any significant impact on Indians as most of them do not opt for it.

Indians generally do not opt for H-2B visas as the majority of them migrating to the US are highly skilled professionals employed by American companies in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. H-1B visas are required for such immigrants.

"The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Labour (DOL) are issuing a temporary final rule that makes available 64,716 additional H-2B temporary nonagricultural worker visas for fiscal year (FY) 2023," the USCIS said in a press release on Monday.

These supplemental H-2B visas are for US employers seeking to petition for additional workers at certain periods of the fiscal year before September 15, 2023, it said.