MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

US to host virtual meeting of foreign ministers on Afghanistan

The United States will host the meeting of "key partners," the State Department said Sunday, with the summit coming one day before U.S. military forces are to withdraw from Afghanistan after 20 years of war and slightly more than two weeks after the Taliban swept back into power.

AFP
August 30, 2021 / 11:21 AM IST
Antony Blinken

Antony Blinken

Foreign ministers from several countries will meet virtually Monday to discuss their next steps in Afghanistan, the U.S. State Department said, as the airlift evacuation out of the country enters its final days.

The United States will host the meeting of "key partners," the State Department said Sunday, with the summit coming one day before U.S. military forces are to withdraw from Afghanistan after 20 years of war and slightly more than two weeks after the Taliban swept back into power.

Representatives from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Qatar, the European Union and NATO are set to participate, the State Department said.

"The participants will discuss an aligned approach for the days and weeks ahead," the statement said.

The statement also said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken would speak after the meeting to give an update on the United States' recent efforts in Afghanistan.

Close

Related stories

The meeting will come one day after the United States said it destroyed an explosive-laden vehicle with an airstrike in Kabul and two days after President Joe Biden warned of another terror attack in the capital following a suicide bombing on Thursday.

The Thursday attack killed more than 100 people, including 13 US service personnel.

Members of an Islamic State affiliate are believed to be behind the targeting of an area outside the Kabul airport, where the United States has been processing visas of Afghans, Americans and other foreign nationals seeking to leave the country in the weeks since the Taliban took control.

About 120,00 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan since August 15.
AFP
Tags: #Afghanistan #Kabul #Taliban #US #World News
first published: Aug 30, 2021 11:21 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.