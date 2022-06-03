English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    US to hold Russia accountable for crimes

    US Undersecretary of State Uzra Zeya told a UN Security Council meeting Thursday on strengthening accountability and justice for serious violations of international law that in nearly 100 days the world has seen Russian forces bomb maternity hospitals, train stations, apartment buildings and homes and even kill civilians cycling down the street.

    PTI
    June 03, 2022 / 06:27 AM IST
    This is a country that has been transformed in the blink of an eye. (Image: AP)

    This is a country that has been transformed in the blink of an eye. (Image: AP)

    The United States and its allies are vowing to hold Russia accountable for crimes committed by its forces since they invaded Ukraine on February 24.

    US Undersecretary of State Uzra Zeya told a UN Security Council meeting Thursday on strengthening accountability and justice for serious violations of international law that in nearly 100 days the world has seen Russian forces bomb maternity hospitals, train stations, apartment buildings and homes and even kill civilians cycling down the street.

    Zeya said the United States is working with its allies to support a broad range of international investigations into atrocities in Ukraine.

    Ireland's Attorney General Paul Gallagher welcomed efforts over the last three months to support calls for justice in Ukraine, saying Ireland was one of 41 countries that quickly referred the situation in the country to the International Criminal Court.

    Gallagher said the ICC has deployed a team of 42 investigators, forensic experts and support staff to investigate Russian crimes and support Ukrainian efforts. Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia accused Western nations of hypocrisy for suddenly seeking international criminal justice over what Moscow calls its special military operation in Ukraine.
    PTI
    Tags: #Russia #Ukraine #US #World News
    first published: Jun 3, 2022 06:27 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.