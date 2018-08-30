App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 08:40 PM IST | Source: Reuters

US to extend ban on citizens' travel to North Korea

The two countries are involved in talks intended to ease tensions between them, and US President Donald Trump met with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un in June.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The US State Department said on Thursday it had decided to extend by a year its ban on US citizens' travel to North Korea, citing continued concerns about the threat of arrest and long-term detention of US nationals there.

The two countries are involved in talks intended to ease tensions between them, and US President Donald Trump met with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un in June.

Since then relations have cooled and a planned visit by the top US diplomat to North Korea was scrapped last week because Trump said insufficient progress toward denuclearization had been made.

The ban, which went into effect on Sept. 1, 2017, had been set to expire on Friday. It will be extended through Aug. 31, 2019, the State Department said in a notice to be published in the Federal Register on Friday.
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 08:35 pm

tags #Donald Trump #North Korea #United States #World News

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.