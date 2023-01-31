US to end COVID-19 emergency declarations on May 11

President Joe Biden's administration said it will end COVID-19 emergency declarations on May 11, nearly three years after the United States imposed sweeping pandemic measures to curb the spread of the illness.
The COVID-19 national emergency and public health emergency (PHE) were put in place in 2020 by the administration of then-President Donald Trump. Biden has repeatedly extended the measures, which were set to expire in the coming months.
The White House's Office of Management and Budget (OMB) in a statement said the declarations would be extended again until May 11, and then terminated.
"This wind-down would align with the Administration's previous commitments to give at least 60 days' notice prior to termination of the PHE," OMB said in an administration policy statement.