    US to end COVID-19 emergency declarations on May 11

    Reuters
    January 31, 2023 / 06:47 AM IST
    Representative image (Source: Shutterstock)

    President Joe Biden's administration said it will end COVID-19 emergency declarations on May 11, nearly three years after the United States imposed sweeping pandemic measures to curb the spread of the illness.

    The COVID-19 national emergency and public health emergency (PHE) were put in place in 2020 by the administration of then-President Donald Trump. Biden has repeatedly extended the measures, which were set to expire in the coming months.

    The White House's Office of Management and Budget (OMB) in a statement said the declarations would be extended again until May 11, and then terminated.

    "This wind-down would align with the Administration's previous commitments to give at least 60 days' notice prior to termination of the PHE," OMB said in an administration policy statement.