App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 10:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

US to 'demand answers' after Erdogan account of Jamal Khashoggi's death: Mike Pence

Erdogan called on Saudi Arabia to extradite suspects to Turkey to face justice over the writer's death.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US Vice President Mike Pence vowed to press Saudi Arabia for answers over journalist Jamal Khashoggi's "brutal murder" after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the killing inside the kingdom's Istanbul consulate was meticulously planned.

"The world is watching. The American people want answers and we will demand that those answers are forthcoming," Pence told an event at The Washington Post, where Khashoggi was a contributing opinion writer.

Erdogan, in his most extensive public remarks since Khashoggi's disappearance upon entering the consulate on October 2, called on Saudi Arabia to extradite suspects to Turkey to face justice over the writer's death.

"The word from President Erdogan this morning that this brutal murder was premeditated, pre-planned days in advance flies in the face of earlier assertions that had been made by the Saudi regime," Pence said.

related news

"It underscores the determination of our administration to find out what happened," he said.

The strongly worded remarks come after days of mixed messages by President Donald Trump, who has vowed punishment but also ruled out major actions such as stopping arms sales to Saudi Arabia, a longstanding US ally.

Pence, whose administration routinely criticizes the media, called Khashoggi's death "an assault on a free and independent press, and our administration is determined to use all means at our disposal to get to the bottom of it."

"We're going to demand that those responsible are held accountable and once we have all the facts President Trump will make the decision based upon the values of the American people and our vital national interests," he said.
First Published on Oct 23, 2018 10:09 pm

tags #Current Affairs #World News

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.