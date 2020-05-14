App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 10:51 AM IST | Source: Reuters

US to buy up to 1 million barrels of oil for emergency reserve

The move came after the department cancelled an initial plan to buy up to 30 million barrels for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, after Congress failed to fund it

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The US Energy Department said on Wednesday it will buy up to 1 million barrels of sweet crude for the government's emergency petroleum reserve as part an effort to help producers struggling as the coronavirus strangles oil demand.

The move came after the department cancelled an initial plan to buy up to 30 million barrels for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, after Congress failed to fund it as some lawmakers complained it would help oil companies during the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. President Donald Trump had ordered Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette in March to fill the SPR to the top, and the department tried to find funding to purchase a total of 77 million barrels, which would have brought the reserve to its capacity of about 714 million barrels.

Close

The purchase of up to 1 million barrels "will serve as a test of the current conditions of physical crude oil available to the SPR as opposed to the financial market trading WTI NYMEX futures contracts," the department said in a release. The department will purchase the oil from small to midsize domestic producers, it said.

related news

The Energy Department did not immediately respond to a question about whether there would be further purchases if the test yielded favorable results.

After it canceled the 30 million barrel purchase, the Energy Department devised a plan for companies to rent space to store some oil in the SPR. In late April, the Energy Department said nine companies including Chevron Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp had agreed to rent space to store 23 million barrels of crude.

About 4.8 million barrels of oil have been delivered so far to the SPR in late April and in May under the leasing program, the Energy Department website showed.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 14, 2020 10:45 am

tags #oil #USA #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus-free Sikkim prepares to revise 'shattered' tourism sector

Coronavirus-free Sikkim prepares to revise 'shattered' tourism sector

Pronab Sen warns India's FY21 GDP may contract 9% without more economic stimulus

Pronab Sen warns India's FY21 GDP may contract 9% without more economic stimulus

Uber withdraws job offers to business school graduates: Report

Uber withdraws job offers to business school graduates: Report

most popular

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.