US to blame for Kabul airport evacuation chaos: Taliban official

"America, with all its power and facilities... has failed to bring order to the airport. There is peace and calm all over the country, but there is chaos only at Kabul airport," said Amir Khan Mutaqi, a Taliban official.

AFP
August 22, 2021 / 02:54 PM IST
Source: Reuters

The United States was to blame for the chaos at Kabul's airport as thousands of Afghans clamoured to be evacuated, a senior Taliban official said Sunday.

"America, with all its power and facilities... has failed to bring order to the airport. There is peace and calm all over the country, but there is chaos only at Kabul airport," said Amir Khan Mutaqi, a Taliban official.
AFP
first published: Aug 22, 2021 02:54 pm

