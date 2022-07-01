English
    US to announce $800 million more weapons aid to Ukraine: Joe Biden

    "We are going to support Ukraine as long as it takes," Biden said at a press conference on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Madrid.

    Reuters
    July 01, 2022 / 07:36 AM IST
    Joe Biden on Friday, June 17, 2022. Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg

    Joe Biden on Friday, June 17, 2022. Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg


    U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said Washington will announce $800 million of additional weapons aid to Ukraine in the coming days.

    "We are going to support Ukraine as long as it takes," Biden said at a press conference on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Madrid.

    Reuters
