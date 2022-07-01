US to announce $800 million more weapons aid to Ukraine: Joe Biden
"We are going to support Ukraine as long as it takes," Biden said at a press conference on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Madrid.
Reuters
July 01, 2022 / 07:36 AM IST
Joe Biden on Friday, June 17, 2022. Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg
U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said Washington will announce $800 million of additional weapons aid to Ukraine in the coming days.
