US terms OPEC+ decision on oil production mistake', says it has favoured Russia

The decision of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to cut oil production is a mistake that has favoured the Russians, the White House has said.
The decisions that OPEC+ made last week, we believe, sided with the Russians and were against the interests of the American people and the families around the world, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference on Tuesday.
We believe that the decision is going to hurt and harm lower-income economies. It was misguided and it was a mistake and a short-sighted decision, she said in response to a question.
The White House press secretary said President Joe Biden is going to re-evaluate his relationship with Saudi Arabia.
This is something that he has talked about since the beginning of this administration. He wants to do it in a bipartisan way, which is the way it has been done for the last eight decades when we talk about our relationship with Saudi Arabia, she said.