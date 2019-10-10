App
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 08:02 AM IST | Source: Reuters

US tariffs on China are working: US Secretary of Commerce

Ross said the United States would have preferred not to implement tariffs against Chinese goods more than a year ago, which ignited a trade war that slowed global commerce and threatened decades-old systems, but added that it has forced Beijing into action.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Tariffs are forcing China to pay attention to U.S. concerns, according to a copy of a speech to be given by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross on Thursday.



"We do not love tariffs, in fact we would prefer not to use them, but after years of discussions and no action, tariffs are finally forcing China to pay attention to our concerns," Ross was quoted as saying in a copy of a speech seen by Reuters.

Ross is on an official visit to Australia.

First Published on Oct 10, 2019 07:57 am

