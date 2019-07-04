App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 10:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

US, Taliban scramble to rewrite draft on troop withdrawal

Officials familiar with the talks, but not authorized to speak about them, say negotiations went late into the night on July 3 and were to resume again on July 4.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Taliban and US negotiators are scrambling to rewrite a draft agreement that will outline the withdrawal of American and NATO troops from Afghanistan as well as detail a verifiable Taliban guarantee to fight terrorism ahead of a summit Sunday in Qatar.

Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for the Taliban's political office in Doha, earlier told The Associated Press that the draft was being rewritten to include agreed-upon clauses though it's believed the two sides remain apart on troop withdrawal timetable with the United States seeking more time.

First Published on Jul 4, 2019 10:28 am

#Taliban #US #world

