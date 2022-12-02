 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US Supreme Court to hear Joe Biden's bid to reinstate student debt plan

Dec 02, 2022 / 06:49 AM IST

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear President Joe Biden's bid to reinstate his plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt after it was blocked by a lower court in a challenge by six states that have accused his administration of exceeding its authority.

An injunction issued on Nov. 14 by the St. Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals blocking the program will remain in place for now, as the justices deferred taking action on Biden's request to immediately lift it. But they agreed to fast-track the case, saying in a brief order they will hear arguments in their session that runs from late February to early March.

The challenge to the Democratic president's policy was brought by Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and South Carolina. Five of those six states are Republican governed while the other, Kansas, has a Republican attorney general.

The policy faces another legal hurdle as the administration contests a separate Nov. 10 ruling by a federal judge in Texas deeming the program unlawful. The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday declined to put that decision on hold, and the administration has said it plans to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene.

Biden announced in August that the U.S. government would forgive up to $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers making less than $125,000 a year, or $250,000 for married couples. Students who received Pell Grants to benefit lower-income college students will have up to $20,000 of their debt canceled.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden promised to help debt-saddled former college students, but his program has drawn opposition from Republicans who contend that it is unfair to those who paid back their loans or never went to college and that it could worsen inflation.