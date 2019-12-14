App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Dec 14, 2019 09:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

US Supreme Court to hear Donald Trump's tax return case next year

Trump has been seeking to block access to his tax returns and other financial records in lawsuits involving New York prosecutors and the US House of Representatives.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The US Supreme Court agreed on December 13 to hear cases next year over the release of Donald Trump's tax returns and financial records, setting the stage for a ruling during the presidential election campaign. Trump has been seeking to block access to his tax returns and other financial records in lawsuits involving New York prosecutors and the US House of Representatives.

Lower courts have ruled that Trump must turn over the records but lawyers for the president appealed to the nation's highest court, arguing that as president, he has blanket immunity.

The Supreme Court -- where conservative judges are in the majority -- said it will hear arguments during the March session with a ruling to be issued before the session ends on June 30.

Close

Trump, a New York real estate tycoon, is the first American president since Richard Nixon not to make his tax returns public, claiming they are under audit by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

related news

Democrats in the House of Representatives have turned to the courts to force the release of the tax returns and other records in two cases that are considered a crucial test of the separation of powers.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr has demanded Trump's tax returns dating back to 2011 as part of an investigation into payments made by Michael Cohen, the president's former personal attorney, to Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress who claimed to have had a sexual liaison with Trump before he ran for president in 2016.

A federal appeals court ruled that Trump must hand over the documents but the president's attorneys appealed, arguing that he enjoys immunity from both prosecution and investigation.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 14, 2019 09:05 am

tags #Donald Trump #world

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.