US Supreme Court snubs Trump on challenge to California 'sanctuary' laws

The justices left in place a lower court ruling that upheld the bulk of three laws in the Democratic-governed state that limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement authorities.
The US Supreme Court on Monday handed President Donald Trump a defeat in his legal showdown with the most populous US state, declining to hear his administration's challenge to "sanctuary" laws in California that protect immigrants from deportation.
First Published on Jun 15, 2020 07:32 pm