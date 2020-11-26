US Supreme Court sides with religious groups on virus rules

The US Supreme Court has barred New York from imposing coronavirus restrictions on houses of worship in a ruling likely to be heralded by conservatives as a victory for religious freedoms.

Services should not be treated differently from permitted secular gatherings, said the unsigned ruling, one of the first since the appointment of Justice Amy Coney Barrett tipped the court's balance to the conservatives.

Andrew Cuomo, governor of New York state, had ordered that only up to 10 people could gather at sites of worship in high-risk areas designated "red zones".

The court was responding to two applications -- from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn, as well as two synagogues -- claiming they were singled out under the restrictions designed to limit the contagion's spread in hard-hit New York City.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

In a five-four split, the top US court said the measures violated the First Amendment's protection of the free exercise of religion.

The court had previously swung the opposite way, upholding similar restrictions on services in California and Nevada.

The shift is indicative of the court's new weighting, with the three remaining liberals now outnumbered after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in September.

The court noted that: "Even in a pandemic, the Constitution cannot be put away and forgotten."

The ruling continued: "The restrictions at issue here, by effectively barring many from attending religious services, strike at the very heart of the First Amendment's guarantee of religious liberty."

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

However, the ruling will have no immediate effect as the state restrictions had already been relaxed as they considered their verdict, NBC News reported.

Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan -- backed by conservative Chief Justice John Roberts -- dissented.

Roberts said there was no need to uphold the groups' complaints given the governor's rollback.

But conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch argued that Cuomo had favored secular activities over religious ones.

It is the latest in long-simmering tensions between officials and some religious communities over social-distancing measures, with protests erupting in Brooklyn last month.

The ruling comes as the United States continues to report record infection numbers, with more than 86,000 coronavirus hospitalisations on Tuesday alone.