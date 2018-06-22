US Supreme Court says warrant needed to get cell phone data

Keep a minimal home screen : Restricting the number of apps that we keep on our home screen to just the essential ones will reduce our temptation to spend extended time on them. Keeping apps like the calender app, a note taking app or a ride hailing app will keep us focused on our essential tasks. (Image: Getty Images)

In a landmark digital privacy case, the US Supreme Court ruled today that police need a warrant before obtaining cell phone data about a suspect from telecom companies.

In a 5-4 decision, the nation's highest court said that cell phone data is protected under the Fourth Amendment, which prevents unreasonable search and seizure.

The case stemmed from the police acquiring mobile phone location information about a robbery suspect without a warrant.