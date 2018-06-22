US Supreme Court says warrant needed to get cell phone data

In a 5-4 decision, the nation's highest court said that cell phone data is protected under the Fourth Amendment, which prevents unreasonable search and seizure.
In a landmark digital privacy case, the US Supreme Court ruled today that police need a warrant before obtaining cell phone data about a suspect from telecom companies.
In a 5-4 decision, the nation's highest court said that cell phone data is protected under the Fourth Amendment, which prevents unreasonable search and seizure.The case stemmed from the police acquiring mobile phone location information about a robbery suspect without a warrant.
