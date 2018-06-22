App
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 08:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

US Supreme Court says warrant needed to get cell phone data

In a 5-4 decision, the nation's highest court said that cell phone data is protected under the Fourth Amendment, which prevents unreasonable search and seizure.

PTI
In a landmark digital privacy case, the US Supreme Court ruled today that police need a warrant before obtaining cell phone data about a suspect from telecom companies.

The case stemmed from the police acquiring mobile phone location information about a robbery suspect without a warrant.

The case stemmed from the police acquiring mobile phone location information about a robbery suspect without a warrant.
First Published on Jun 22, 2018 08:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #gadget #Legal #World News

