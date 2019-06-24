US Supreme Court invalidates law banning foul language trademarks

The Supreme Court on June 24 struck down a longstanding US ban on trademarks on "immoral" or "scandalous" words and symbols, ruling in a case involving a clothing brand with an indelicate name that the law violates constitutional free speech rights.

The justices ruled against President Donald Trump's administration, which defended the law that had been in place since 1905, and in favor of Los Angeles streetwear designer Erik Brunetti, who was turned down by US Patent and Trademark Office when he sought to trademark his brand name FUCT.

The justices upheld a 2017 lower court ruling striking down the law as a violation of the US Constitution's First Amendment right to free expression. The Supreme Court's decision removes the authority of government officials to bar federal trademark registration for profane language or sexually graphic images.