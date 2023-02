A woman walks past a television showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul on February 18, 2023. (Anthony WALLACE / AFP)

The United States said Saturday it "strongly condemns" North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, which Japan said landed in its exclusive economic zone earlier in the day.

"This launch needlessly raises tensions and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region," the White House said in a statement, adding, "the United States will take all necessary measures to ensure the security of the American homeland and Republic of Korea and Japanese allies."