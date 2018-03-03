US stresses trade concerns with China after President Donald Trump announces tariff plan

Senior US officials stressed concerns about the US trade deficit with China, market access and unfair treatment of US companies in a second day of talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping's top economic adviser at the White House on Friday.

Liu He met US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, White House economic adviser Gary Cohn, and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer after a similar meeting with the three on Thursday.

Their second day of talks came amid heightened economic tensions with Beijing and fears of a trade war after President Donald Trump announced plans to put tariffs on imports of steel and aluminium, triggering threats of retaliation from trading partners and a slide in stock markets.

Also read — WTO chief says 'clearly concerned' over new Donald Trump tariffs

"We held frank conversations," a White House spokeswoman said.

"We expressed concerns about the trade deficit, lack of reciprocal treatment for US companies, issues related to transfers of technology, and market access barriers in China," she said.

"We continue to be open to an exchange of ideas on how to resolve these concerns."

Also read — IMF warns that US steel, aluminium tariffs will likely hurt economies

White House officials said Trump himself did not stop by the meeting with Liu as he sometimes does when senior foreign dignitaries, including Chinese officials, are visiting.

Trump struck a defiant tone on Friday, saying trade wars were good and easy to win, after the European Union raised the possibility of countermeasures, France said the duties would be unacceptable and China urged him to show restraint.