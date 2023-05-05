US stocks rise as regional banks bounce

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.4 percent at 33,578.98.

Wall Street stocks jumped early Friday following a good jobs report and strong Apple earnings as beaten-down regional banking shares bounced.

The world's biggest economy added a greater-than-expected 253,000 jobs last month, up from 165,000 figure in March and unemployment ticked back down to 3.4 percent, an extremely low level by historic standards.

The jobs data followed Apple's solid quarterly results released late Thursday in which it reported profit of $24 billion on revenue of $94.8 billion on strong iPhone and services sales despite inflation pressures.

Apple shares surged more than four percent.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.4 percent at 33,578.98.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 1.3 percent to 4,111.88, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.2 percent to 12,113.75.

Sentiment was also boosted by a reprieve in regional banks, such as First Horizon, PacWest Bancorp and Western Alliance Bancorporation.

All three were higher early Friday after dropping more than 30 percent Thursday amid worries about the sector after the failure of four midsized banks since early March.