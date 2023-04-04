 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US stocks open near-flat, shrugging off Trump drama

AFP
Apr 04, 2023 / 08:57 PM IST

About 40 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down slightly at 33,594.68.

About 40 minutes into trading, the broad-based S&P 500 edged up 0.1 percent to 4,129.78, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.2 percent to 12,212.50.

Wall Street stocks were almost flat early Tuesday as markets shrugged off the political drama surrounding former US president Donald Trump in a holiday-shortened trading week.

The broad-based S&P 500 edged up 0.1 percent to 4,129.78, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.2 percent to 12,212.50.

The impending arraignment of Trump in a New York courtroom later in the day has dominated headlines, as he faces charges over hush money paid to a porn star ahead of the 2016 election that brought him to power.