US stocks open mixed, First Republic plunges

AFP
Mar 20, 2023 / 07:50 PM IST

Wall Street stocks had a mixed opening on Monday, after another turbulent weekend for global banks that saw Switzerland's biggest bank UBS agree to buy Credit Suisse for more than $3.2 billion.

But shares in embattled US lender First Republic continued their decline, plunging more than 19 percent in early trading, before recouping some losses to trade down around 14 percent.

Around 20 minutes into trading, the S&P 500 was 0.3 percent higher at 3,929.37 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average had risen 0.9 percent to 32,155.44.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.4 percent at 11,581.54.