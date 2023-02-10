 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US stocks open lower, extending pullback

AFP
Feb 10, 2023 / 09:14 PM IST

After a strong January, stocks have been under stress as yields on US Treasury bonds drifted higher, underscoring the risk of more Fed interest rate hikes that could crimp growth.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down less than 0.1 percent at 33,687.12.

Wall Street stocks dipped early Friday amid lingering worries about Federal Reserve policy and equity valuations that have pressured the market this week.

Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare attributed this week's pullback to a "nagging sense that the stock market needs to have a consolidation period" after January's gains.

