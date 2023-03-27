 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US stocks open higher as First Citizens shares soar

AFP
Mar 27, 2023 / 08:08 PM IST

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.9 percent at 32,523.07.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.8 percent to 4,002.88, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.6 percent to 11,899.21.

Wall Street stocks advanced early Monday as news of US bank First Citizens' acquisition of fallen lender Silicon Valley Bank boosted shares in the financial sector.

Shares of North Carolina-based First Citizens surged more than 40 percent after US regulators announced that it purchased about $72 billion of SVB's assets at a discount of $16.5 billion.

