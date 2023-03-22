 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US stocks nearly flat as investors brace for Fed decision

AFP
Mar 22, 2023 / 08:44 PM IST

Traders and analysts mostly expect the US central bank to hike interest rates by 25 basis points

Wall Street stocks opened nearly flat on Wednesday as investors await the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision, though fears of a financial crisis are easing after the recent collapse of three regional lenders.

Traders and analysts mostly expect the US central bank to hike interest rates by 25 basis points, furthering efforts to rein in inflation -- though avoiding a bigger increase as policymakers seek to prevent more upheaval in the banking sector.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average picked up around 0.1 percent climbing to 32,580.59, while the broad-based S&P 500 was flat at 4,001.83.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index edged down 0.1 percent to 11,853.44.